A day after India’s historic Test series triumph in Australia, the focus has been shifted to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Ahead of the mini IPL auction on February 11, all the teams have announced the list of their retained and released players on Wednesday (January 20). The decision was taken based on the players’ performances in IPL 2020, which concluded on November 10. While some team retained their core strength, others made massive changes in the squad. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) also made some interesting decisions ahead of the mini auctions. Below, we’ll look at the full list of released and retained players by the Punjab-based side. IPL 2021 Players' Auction: February 4 Registration Deadline; No Player Agent Allowed.

Kings XI Punjab bagged a lot of limelight in IPL 2020 with their roller coaster journey. They looked entirely down and out after losing six of their first seven games. However, the KL Rahul-led side made a sensational comeback by winning five games on the trot. Unfortunately, they couldn’t qualify for the playoffs as they finished the tournament at the sixth position. More than anything else, their tendency to choke under pressure let them down in several games. However, they’ll like to put a better show in the upcoming season.

The Mohali-based side have made some interesting decisions ahead of the auctions. While they have retained the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran and Mohammed Shami, the likes of – Glenn Maxwell and – Sheldon Cottrell have been released ahead of the tournament. Now, it will be interesting to see what Punjab will look for in the auctions. Meanwhile, let’s look at the full list of players released and retained players by KXIP.

List Of Retained Players: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel.

List Of Released Players: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 is expected to take place in India during March-April. The tournament will be crucial for the players as the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will take place in India later this year. Hence, players of all teams will have a great chance to assess the conditions and impress the national selectors.

