Mumbai, April 19 : Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) hotshot all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is mighty pleased with the fielding efforts of Anuj Rawat and Suyash Prabhudessai, saying that while they might not have put enough runs on the board against Delhi Capitals on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium, they "still created a very positive impact on the game".

RCB players produced some electric fielding efforts on the pitch which saw them defeat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs. In a match that saw Dinesh Karthik smash the DC bowling all around the park for his unbeaten 66, Virat Kohli plucked out a ripper from mid-air while Rawat, Prabhudessai and skipper Faf du Plessis provided the edge on the field, preventing several DC strikes from reaching the boundary ropes. IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga Praises Yuzvendra Chahal for His Game-changing Spell Against Kolkata Knight Riders

"I am really proud of two guys here, Anuj Rawat and Suyash Prabhdudessai. Despite not getting too many runs around, they have still created a very positive impact on the game. I think that is really a key thing when you come to the side," said Maxwell on RCB Bold Diaries on Tuesday. "I think even if you are not scoring runs or taking wickets, I still think you are having a positive effect. Those guys are continuing to do that." RCB's fielding coach and scouting head, Malolan Rangarajan said, "Like I said that it is an ongoing process. One of the big things that we speak about in the dressing room is being consistent. That's what we tried to do from the support staff perspective."

