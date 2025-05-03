In the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 4. The KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The defending champions will be looking to register another victory to keep their hopes alive in the playoff race. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side is coming into this contest after registering a comprehensive win over Delhi Capitals. KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals have already been knocked out of the ongoing season. The exit was confirmed after their one-sided loss against the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians. The inaugural champions will be playing for their pride when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Weather Live

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4. The KKR vs RR match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There are chances of rain interruption during the 53rd match of the IPL 2025. Showers are expected from morning till afternoon. The weather is expected to be clear from 5 PM IST. A full 20-over contest might not be seen during the KKR vs RR match. The temperature will remain around 27 degrees Celsius. KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 53.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The smaller boundaries and the flat pitch make Eden Gardens one of the best venues for all batters in the Indian Premier League. However, with rain predictions during the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match, bowlers, especially pacers, will get a decent amount of purchase from the Kolkata track. Spinners might play a lesser role during the 53rd match of the IPL 2025.

