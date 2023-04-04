We are nearing the completion of the first week of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and by now we have a look at all ten teams. While Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have played two matches each, the rest of the teams have featured in one game apiece. This is just the beginning of the tournament but early trends often decide what’s in store for the future. As we head into another day of IPL 2023 action, here’s a glance at the upcoming match and a recap of the previous game. Moreover, a cursory look at the IPL 2023 points table. MS Dhoni Completes 5000 Runs in IPL, Achieves Feat During CSK vs LSG Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 4

On April 04, we will witness one game, which is Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans. The DC vs GT will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and has a starting time of 07:30 pm.

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights

After a defeat in the opening fixture, CSK fought their way back and defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. Set mammoth 218 to win, LSG managed 205 in their allotted 20 overs. Moeen Ali was named Man of the Match for his four-wicket haul. KKR All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Opts Out of IPL 2023: Report.

IPL 2023 Points Table

As of now, Rajasthan Royals continue to be on top of the IPL 2023 points table thanks to their impressive net run rate. Meanwhile, CSK after this win over LSG have made their way up to the sixth spot on the IPL 2023 team standings.

