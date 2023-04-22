Lucknow hosts Gujarat in an interesting battle between two top-four teams of the Indian Premier League 2023. Ever since these two franchisees became part of the league, their performances have been consistently good with the Gujarat Titans claiming the top prize as well in their debut season. Lucknow head into the game on the back of an important win over league leaders Rajasthan. The result was interesting, to say the least considering the team defended a sub-par total against one of the best batting units in the competition. Gujarat Titans on the other hand have lost two out of their last three matches and will be eager to bounce back from their late wobbly form. Lucknow Super Giants versus Gujarat Titans will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). LSG vs GT, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Clash at Ekana Stadium.

Kyle Mayers has been consistently getting the runs up top for Lucknow and with KL Rahul starting to find his rhythm, good days lie ahead for the batting unit. The pitch at Ekana Stadium has not been the easiest to bat on and Lucknow will need its middle order led by the likes of Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran to come up with their top game. Avesh Khan picked up three wickets in the last game to end a streak of poor performances.

Shubman Gill has been the top scorer for Gujarat so far in the tournament and it will not be a surprise if he chips in with a big score once again. Hardik Pandya has been very quiet with both bat and bowl and the skipper will be hoping for a quick reversal in fortunes. Rashid Khan was taken for plenty against Rajasthan which was uncharacteristic of him and all eyes will be on the talented spinner versus Lucknow.

When Is LSG vs GT Match 30 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lucknow Super Giants will be facing Gujarat Titans in match 30 of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday, April 22. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of LSG vs GT Match 30 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu. LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 30 in Lucknow.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of LSG vs GT Match 30 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the LSG vs GT match. It is a battle of equals and the game will be defined by fine margins in the second innings.

