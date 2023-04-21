In match number 30 of the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) cross swords against Gujarat Titans (GT), at their home turf, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on April 22, 2023, Saturday. Lucknow’s IPL 2023 season is going well, the KL Rahul-led unit has registered four wins out of six games and is currently sitting in the sixth place in the IPL points table. After losing against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow recovered from their loss and defeated table toppers, Rajasthan Royals (RR), in their next game to secure their fourth win of the season. Batting first, Lucknow posted a modest total of 154 on account of Kyle Mayers’ fighting knock of 51. In response, Punjab could only manage 144, despite the valiant knocks from top-order batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. For Lucknow, their pick of the bowlers were Avesh Khan and Marcus Stoinis, who bagged three and two wickets respectively. Mohammed Siraj Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siu Celebration After Inflicting Direct Hit Run Out During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are a bit inconsistent at the moment. The Hardik Pandya-led unit registered three wins out of the five games that they played and thus is sitting in the fourth spot currently. After winning against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat slumped to a loss against Rajasthan Royals in their next game. The match between Gujarat and Rajasthan saw Gujarat batting first and posting a challenging total of 177, thanks to some vital knocks from Shubman Gill and David Miller. Defending 178, pacer Mohammed Shami shined with the ball but lack of contribution from other bowlers helped Rajasthan chase down the target with a few hiccups.

LSG vs GT Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Lucknow and Gujarat have played against each other 2 times with Gujarat winning both times.

LSG vs GT Match Number 30 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Kyle Mayers (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Shubman Gill (GT)

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

LSG vs GT Match Number 30 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The LSG vs GT IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, on April 22 (Saturday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell Play 'Rock, Paper, Scissor' Amidst DRS Break During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

LSG vs GT Match Number 29 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the LSG vs GT Match Number 30 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the LSG vs GT Match Number 30 in India.

LSG vs GT Match Number 30 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra (Impact Player)

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed (Impact Player)

