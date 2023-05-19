The race for the IPL 2023 playoffs is heating up and so is the excitement among the fans. The Indian Premier League this year has been a remarkable tournament, full of thrills, tension and some breath-taking cricket and now, the competition has become more intense with each game having a say on who the final four teams will be. Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs, the first team to do so and they will certainly be finishing in the top two for a second consecutive time. The other three places in the playoffs are still up for grabs. By the end of this week, we will know which teams occupy these spots. IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

With the return of the home and away format this year, there has been a massive turnout in every stadium where IPL 2023 matches have been played and the same can be expected for the playoffs as well. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai this year, with Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium hosting Qualifier 2 and the final. Tickets for the first qualifier (May 23) and Eliminator (May 24) have already gone live and fans can purchase them. In this article, we shall take a look at how to buy tickets for IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and final. 'Sorry Mango.. Cheeku Is the Real King' Food Delivery App Swiggy's Tweet on Virat Kohli's Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral, Fans Come Up With Hilarious Reactions!

How to Buy Tickets for Qualifier 2 and IPL 2023 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad?

The Qualifier 2 and IPL 2023 final tickets will be available on PayTM Insider, just like the first two matches in the playoffs. However, the tickets for these matches are yet to go live. With the second qualifier on May 26 and the final two days later, the expected date for the tickets for these matches to be up for sale on May 21. However, it is not confirmed yet and we will update you once the details are available.

With three places in the IPL 2023 playoffs still up for grabs, fans can expect some thrilling cricket to be played as the group stage of the tournament comes to an end. Gujarat Titans are the defending champions and if early signs are anything to go by, Hardik Pandya and co look confident enough to defend their title. But the task would be far from easy this time.

