Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, looking to secure a second win on the bounce. Gujarat defeated Mumbai in a fascinating battle in their opening game when not many gave them a chance for most parts of the tie. The team showcased fantastic mental strength to grab a win from the jaws of defeat against a formidable opposition. Opponents Chennai on the other hand had a somewhat routine win over Bengaluru, a side they always find a way to defeat in the Indian Premier League. These sides meeting early on also gives a chance to evaluate two title contenders by the neutrals and should make up for a fascinating viewing. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming Praises Rachin Ravindra Ahead of Gujarat Titans Clash.

Ajinkya Rahane looked good in his brief stay out there in the middle against RCB and the veteran Indian batter will be a key performer for CSK here. Rachin Ravindra has settled himself well in the side and he will look to take the attack to the opposition in the powerplays. Mustafizur Rehman is an excellent addition by Chennai and it will not be a surprise if he is amongst the wickets again.

Mohit Sharma once again highlighted why he is such an integral member of the Gujarat Titans bowling unit with a two-wicket scalp against Mumbai. His role becomes even more crucial considering Mohammad Shami is missing due to an injury. In terms of batting, all eyes will be on the likes of Shubman Gill and David Miller as the Titans aim for a settled top-order showing.

When Is CSK vs GT Match 7 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Gujarat Titans will be visiting Chennai Super Kings in their second match in IPL 2024 on Tuesday, March 26. The game will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Where To Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs GT Match 7 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The KKR vs SRH live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This CSK vs GT live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of CSK vs GT Match 7 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a free live stream viewing option of the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match. Chennai will be a tough nut to crack for Gujarat considering they are playing away from home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).