Punjab Kings will be facing Delhi Capitals in the first game of Saturday’s double header in the Indian Super League. The home side have shifted based to the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali and it will be interesting to see how the pitch pans out in this tie. Both Punjab and Delhi have never won the IPL title and it is not often that they get consideration amongst the top sides. Punjab finished 8th last term and Delhi finished just behind them in the standings and the two teams have a lot of catching up to do this season. The two teams have met 32 times in the past with both winning 16 each. Punjab Kings versus Delhi Capitals will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 3:30 PM IST. IPL 2024: Determined To Improve Our Performance From Last Season, Says Punjab Kings All-Rounder Liam Livingstone.

Shikhar Dhawan leads the Punjab side and he is an asset for the team in the batting order. He will open alongside Prabhsimran Singh and the duo can take the attack to the opposition in the powerplays. Liam Livingstone and Sikandar Raza are the main picks from the foreign contingent and they can chip in with both bat and ball. Punjab have one of the best bowlers in the world in the form of Kagiso Rabada.

The big news for Delhi and Indian cricket fans alike is the return of Rishabh Pant after a life-threatening car accident last year. He will be lead the side and it will be interesting to see how he performs after such a lengthy lay-off. David Warner was one of the consistent performers with the bat last year and he will have to do much of the same this time as well.

When Is PBKS vs DC Match 2 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings will be crossing swords with Delhi Capitals in their first match in IPL 2024 on Saturday, March 23. The game will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh and starts at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs DC Match 2 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2024. The PBKS vs DC live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. This PBKS vs DC live telecast viewing option will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PBKS vs DC Match 2 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live stream viewing option of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match. It will be a close contest with Delhi likely to secure a win here.

