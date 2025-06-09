Mumbai, June 9: Finally, after 18 years, it is party time for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as a brilliant spell from Krunal Pandya and solid pace bowling from trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal brought them their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a six-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Here we will take a look at the highest run scorer of the tournament. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2025 Edition.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan. (Photo credits: X/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan ended IPL 2025 as the Orange Cap winner, capping off a phenomenal season with 759 runs in 15 matches.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo credit: X @IPL)

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav finished second after a blazing campaign in IPL 2025. His 717 runs came at a remarkable average of 65.18, with five fifties in the season.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: X @RCBTweets)

Veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli finished third after scoring 43 runs in the final against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. He ended the season with 657 runs, including a tournament-high of eight half-centuries. Bengaluru Stampede: Who Are the RCB and DNA Entertainment Officials Arrested by Police for Tragic Incident at M Chinnaswamy Stadium?.

Shubman Gill

GT skipper Shubman Gill (Photo: X/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill finished his IPL season in fourth place. He made 650 in 15 innings including six fifties.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh (Photo credit: X @IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants batter Mitchell Marsh finished his IPL 2025 season in fifth place. He made 627 runs in 13 innings, including a century and six fifties.