Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has surely been one of the biggest names in cricket when talking about the India vs Pakistan rivalry. In his prime, against his side stood an Indian Cricket Team led by the legendary captain Sourav Ganguly. There have been numerous instances of off-field friendship and on-field rivalry between the two. Now, Akhtar shared a clip from Netflix's official trailer of the new documentary 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan', where Ganguly was seen describing the superb pace of the Rawalpindi Express back in the day, but at the same time questioning the intent of the friendship in a joking manner as they had to face deliveries at 150 Kmph. Shoaib took to his 'X' account to praise the former Team India captain, claiming Ganguly to be awesome and saying Indian cricket to be 'incomplete' without him. Netflix Releases Promo of 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' Documentary Featuring Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar and Sourav Ganguly (Watch Video).

Watch What Shoaib Akhtar shared about Sourav Ganguly:

Dada @SGanguly99 you're awesome. Indian cricket is incomplete without you. pic.twitter.com/tRtb58EGp2 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 29, 2025

