Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has faced criticism after India recently lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025 3-1 against Australia. This is the first time India has lost a Test series against Australia since 2014-15. Disappointed by the results, former cricketers and fans alike have pointed fingers at poor selection calls and strategies from new Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir which have resulted in the series defeat. Some of them included that him being neither experienced as coach nor him being very successful cricketer outside Asia has costed Team India the series against Australia. In his short coaching tenure till now, Gambhir has suffered an ODI series defeat in Sri Lanka, 3-0 whitewash at home against New Zealand in Tests and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss. Amid this, his former teammate Manoj Tiwary shared his views on Gambhir's coaching. Nitish Rana Comes out in Support Of Gautam Gambhir Following Team India's 3-1 Loss Against Australia in BGT 2024-25, Says 'Performance Doesn't Need Any PR' (See Post).

Tiwary claimed that the team India head coach’s ‘PR’ ensured that he took all the credit for Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) double-triumph in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 2012 and 2014. Speaking to News18 Bangla, Tiwary also claimed that though KKR’s success was a team effort, with the likes of himself, Sunil Narine and Jacques Kallis contributing, it was Gambhir who ended up taking all the credit. “Gambhir didn't guide KKR to the title single-handedly as we all performed as a unit,” Tiwary told News18 Bangla, reported NDTV.

“Jacques Kallis, Sunil Narine and I, all contributed to the cause. But who took the credit? There is an environment and PR that allows him to take all the credit.” Tiwary further labeled Gambhir a ‘hypocrite’ and further claimed that the coaching staff hand-picked by the 43-year-old - for the Indian side - are there just to agree with whatever he says. 'Criticising Someone Due to Personal Insecurities...' Harshit Rana Shows Solidarity For Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Following BGT 2024-25 Loss, Shares Instagram Story.

“Gautam Gambhir is a hypocrite. He doesn't do what he says. The captain (Rohit) is from Mumbai, Abhishek Nayar is from Mumbai. Rohit has been pushed to the forefront. There is no one to speak for Jalaj Saxena. He performs well but keeps quiet,” Tiwary said. “What is the use of a bowling coach? Whatever the coach says, he will agree. Morne Morkel came from Lucknow Super Giants. Abhishek Nayar was at Kolkata Knight Riders with Gambhir and the Indian head coach knows that he will not go against his instructions," he added.

