The inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played in 2008. Since then, the competitive tournament has seen many emerging talents who have made their name in front of the world. The IPL is the perfect platform for the youth cricketers to showcase their skills and talent on the big stage. Over the years, the prestigious league has seen many rising cricketers. In the IPL 2025 season, Bihar-born cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history after he became the youngest player to make his debut in the IPL, representing the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR). The 14-year-old Vaibhav was also the youngest cricketer to play an IPL 2025 match.

The left-handed batter was acquired by the Rajasthan-based franchise during the IPL 2025 mega auction held in November 2024 in Saudi Arabia. Vaibhav was 13 years old at that time and became the youngest cricketer to be sold in the IPL auction till now. The Bihar-born cricketer made his IPL 2025 debut against Lucknow Super Giants. What made his debut more special was when 14-year-old Vaibhav slammed a huge six over covers on the first ball he faced against LSG speedster Shardul Thakur.

The rising star made 34 off 20 balls, including two fours and three sixes. Vaibhav's promising debut shows promising signs of becoming the next big sensation in Indian cricket. On that note, take a look at the top five youngest players who have featured in the Indian Premier League 2025 season till now.

IPL 2025 Youngest Players

No. Name IPL Team Age in Years 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 14yrs 2 Ayush Mhatre Chennai Super Kings 17yrs 3 Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings 20yrs 4 Shaik Rasheed Chennai Super Kings 20yrs 5 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Kolkata Knight Riders 20yrs

The Indian Premier League is a place where young talents often showcase maturity and skills beyond their years. While age is just a number, the emergence of such young talents highlights the effectiveness of scouting and developmental programmes by all the IPL franchises. These youth cricketers journey in the IPL serves as an inspiration to countless aspiring cricketers that, with talent and opportunity, even a youngster can flourish in the world's toughest cricket league.

