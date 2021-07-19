After a thrilling ODI series, Ireland and South Africa are set to take on each in the T20I competition, the first of which starts today, July 19, Monday, The match is scheduled to be played at The Village in Dublin and would start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). If not anything, Ireland have shown that they are no longer to be considered as minnows and taken easily. After the first match was washed out due to rain, the Irishmen surprisingly won the second ODI much to the shock of the South African team and many in the cricketing world. However, South Africa avoided a series loss by managing to win the third match and level the three-match series 1-1. ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India to Face Arch-Rivals Pakistan in Group Stage of Super 12s

But the T20I is a different ball game and would offer a different level of competitiveness. Both sides would want to get off to a winning start, given the fact that the T20 World Cup is just few months. Here are the live streaming details for the match:

Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st T20I of the three-match series between Ireland and South Africa will be played at the Village in Dublin on July 19, 2021 (Monday). The match has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, Ireland vs South Africa,1st T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow Ireland vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2021 live action on online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming the IRE vs SA ODI match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

