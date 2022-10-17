Ireland and Zimbabwe will look to get their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign off to a great start as they meet in the second encounter in Group B. The clash will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 17, 2022 (Monday) as the teams aim for a win Meanwhile, fans searching for Ireland vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated: Netherlands Second in Group A, Namibia on Top.

Ireland and Zimbabwe, both have hopes of making it into the Super 12 and will be aiming for a win to move closer to that objective. Two-time world champions, West Indies are tipped as the favourites to advance from the group meaning these two teams are likely fighting for the second spot.

When Is Ireland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 17, 2022 (Monday) onwards. The IRE vs ZIM game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of IRE vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The Ireland vs Zimbabwe match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Ireland vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to ca

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).