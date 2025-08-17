Was Irfan Pathan dropped from the IPL 2025 commentary panel for criticising Hardik Pandya? The former India all-rounder has been a notable presence in the commentary and broadcast team of the IPL in the past, but was nowhere to be seen during IPL 2025. A report had surfaced in the Times of India at that time stating that he had personal grudges against some players and those were brought up during his commentary and also on his social media. Irfan Pathan, earlier this year, launched his own YouTube channel where he talks about several cricket matches and offers his analysis on on-field and off-field events as well. Fact Check: Did Irfan Pathan Reveal He Was Removed From IPL 2025 Commentary Panel for Criticising Rohit Sharma? Here's the Truth.

The ex-India all-rounder, recently, had appeared in an interview with The Lallantop where he was asked about his IPL 2025 commentary snub, among others things and the 40-year-old was pretty candid with his responses. Now, it is no secret that Irfan Pathan did criticise Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 when the new Mumbai Indians captain was woefully out of form, both with bat, ball and also as a captain. Mumbai Indians had a very poor season, winning just four out of 14 matches and finishing right at the bottom of the IPL points table.

Irfan Pathan Criticises Hardik Pandya's Captaincy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

Irfan Pathan spoke about how he perceives being part of a commentary panel or broadcast team and said, "See, I believe that as a broadcaster, when the commentary is going on and the fans are watching the match, you have to go ahead of the visuals and speak about what's happening. The broadcaster and commentator's work is - what is happening and why it is happening. What can happen and how? If a player is doing exceptionally well, you praise him, and if they are not performing well, then criticise him. The commentators' responsibility is towards the fans, not players," he said. Irfan Pathan Opens Up on Rohit Sharma's Interview During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Sydney Test, Says ‘People Say We Supported…’ (Watch Video).

Here's What Irfan Pathan Said on Criticising Hardik Pandya and His IPL Commentary Snub

Irfan Pathan, as mentioned before, was nowhere to be seen in IPL 2025 commentary and broadcasting team for JioStar and fans instead followed the former cricketer's analyses on his YouTube channel. But did Irfan Pathan say that he was removed from the IPL 2025 commentary team for criticising Hardik Pandya? Not exactly. During his interview with The Lallantop, Irfan Pathan was asked this question--as to whose criticism led him to be dropped from IPL 2025 commentary panel and he responded, "Ab kisko criticise karne se bahar kardiya, ye toh jitna aapko pata hai, utna mujhe pata hai!" (Now your knowledge is as good as mine when it comes to knowing whose criticism caused me to be dropped from IPL 2025 commentary panel). 'Badtameez Aadmi Hai' Irfan Pathan Slams Shahid Afridi As He Reveals Stories Of Sledging With Star All-Rounder During India vs Pakistan Encounters (Watch Video).

The anchor of the interview made it clear that it was not because of Irfan Pathan's criticism of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli that led to Irfan Pathan being dropped from IPL 2025 commentary. He instead teased Irfan Pathan with a reference to Hardik Pandya, alluding to the fact that it could have been the Mumbai Indians captain, criticising who led Irfan Pathan to be snubbed from the IPL 2025 commentary panel. "Humari Hardik iccha hai ki aap sach bata de," (It is our heartfelt request that you share the truth.) Watch the video below from 45:31 onwards.

Irfan Pathan on His IPL Commentary Snub and Relationship With Hardik Pandya

Irfan Pathan, though, neither confirmed nor denied and responded to this remark with a laugh. He, in turn, said that he didn't have any rivalry with Hardik Pandya. "There’s rivalry between us. No cricketer from Baroda who has made it big can claim that Yusuf or I didn’t support them at any stage.” Irfan Pathan also said that he has been 'light-handed at times' when it comes to criticising players on commentary. "If I'm criticising you in 7 matches out of 14, I'm still being lenient. That is our job as broadcasters," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).