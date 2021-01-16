Baroda and Maharashtra are all set to take on each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match will be played at the Moti Baugh Stadium in Baroda. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the game, but before that, let’s have a quick look at the preview of the game. The two teams are placed in Group C and the 20-over affair will commence at 12.00 pm. Baroda has won three games so far in the tournament. Whereas, has lost a couple of games out of three. Hardik & Krunal Pandya’s Father Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest, Irfan Pathan & Other Netizens Offer Condolences to the Bereaved Family.

Right before the match, Krunal Pandya lost his father and he has broken the bio-bubble and has left for home. So this could be a little fatal for the side. Team Maharashtra has four points in their kitty, whereas, Baroda has 12 points winning all the three games. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Is Baroda vs Maharashtra T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Baroda vs Maharashtra match will not be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. This contest will not have live streaming either.

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi(c), Kedar Jadhav, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik(w), Manoj Ingale, Shamshuzama Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Divyang Himganekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Vishant More, Pradeep Dadhe, Tajinder Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya(c), Smit Patel(w), Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Karthik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Bhargav Bhatt, Deepak Hooda, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput

