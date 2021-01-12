Bengal will lock horns with Jharkhand in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Group B match. The game will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 12, 2021. With the commencement of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 from January 10, cricket action has resumed in India for the first time since disruption of coronavirus. Bengal side is led by Anustup Majumdar, while Jharkhand will play under the captaincy of Ishan Kishan. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Bengal vs Jharkhand Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live streaming online and live telecast details. Sreesanth Plays Professional Cricket After 2,804 Days, Announces His Return to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Bengal is at the top position of Group B with a win to their name, while Jharkhand is placed at the 5th spot with a defeat. Bengal defeated Odisha by 9 wickets in their last game by facing a small target of 114 runs in just 12.2 overs. On the other hand, Jharkhand lost brutally to Tamil Nadu by 66 runs after failing to chase down the target of 190 runs.

Is Bengal vs Jharkhand T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Bengal vs Jharkhand match will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. Star Sports 1/HD will live telecast the Bengal vs Jharkhand match while Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for the fans.

Squads

Bengal Squad: Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami(w), Anustup Majumdar(c), Ravikant Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sudip Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ritwik Chowdhury, Prayas Barman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Kazi Saifi, Kaif Ahmed, Suvankar Bal

Jharkhand Squad: Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Anand Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Monu Kumar, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Ashish Kumar, Kaushal Singh, Sonu Singh, Vikash Singh, Vivekanand Tiwari, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Satya Setu

