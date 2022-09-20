India and Australia face off against each other in the first T20I game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Punjab Cricket Associations Stadium in Mohali on September 20, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs Australia but will IND vs AUS 1st T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India vs Australia 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Head-to-Head Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Mohali.

India have a number of stars back and will be aiming for a positive start following a poor Asia Cup 2022 campaign. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patek return for the hosts after missing the tournament. Meanwhile, Australia are in good form but will enter this series without the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis.

Is IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Australia 1st T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs AUS 1st T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).