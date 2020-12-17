Following the conclusion of the limited-overs series, India and Australia will face each other in the longest format. The first game of the four-match Test series will be played at the Adelaide Oval Stadium on December 17, 2020 (Thursday). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the India Tour of Australia but will IND vs AUS 3rd ODI will be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara's Records in Adelaide.

Australia will be without David Warner for this clash as Joe Burns is likely to keep his place at the top of the order with a new partner. There were doubts over the fitness of Steve Smith but he looks all set to feature in the game. Meanwhile, India haven't picked Ravindra Jadeja after suffering a concussion in the first T20I along with the likes of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant for the opening match. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview.

Is IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports telecasted the limited-overs series between India and Australia but won’t be showing the live telecast of IND vs AUS 1st Test. The IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH platforms Sony’s sports channels will provide live telecast.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs AUS 1st Test while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel is likely to provide live stream commentary.

Apart from this, India vs Australia 1st Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network as they are the official broadcasters of India's Tour of Australia, Fans can also catch the game online on Sony Network's OTT platform SonyLiv

