India and Australia face-off in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the Boxing Day. Australia leads the four-match series 1-0 and will be looking to double their lead. India, on the other hand, will be aiming to bounce back in the series. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the India Tour of Australia but will IND vs AUS 2nd Test be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? How to Watch India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App? Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

India have made four changes going into the second Test. Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha have been dropped and Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant replace them. Virat Kohli is on paternity leave while Mohammed Shami is injured. So, Ravindra and Mohammed Siraj will replace the duo. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian team in absence of Kohli. Australia, on the other hand, have fielded the unchanged playing X.

Is IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports telecasted the limited-overs series between India and Australia but won’t be showing the live telecast of IND vs AUS 2nd Test. The IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH platforms Sony’s sports channels will provide live telecast. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup to Pick Your Fantasy XI.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2020 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs AUS 2nd Test while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream commentary.

Apart from this, India vs Australia 2nd Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network as they are the official broadcasters of India's Tour of Australia, Fans can also catch the game online on Sony Network's OTT platform SonyLiv.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 06:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).