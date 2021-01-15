India and Australia will lock horns in the fourth and final Test of the series with stakes being incredibly high. With the series poised at 1-1 after the first three encounters, the winner of the last clash will walk away with the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The match takes place at the Gabba in Brisbane and will get underway on Friday (January 15). Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs AUS 4th Test 2021 live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the India Tour of Australia, but is IND vs AUS 4th Test available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Preview.

Tim Paine's men would be gutted with the historic draw in the third match and must be raring for redemption. They'll indeed take the field as favourites as Team India is reeling with injury woes. As many as five Indian players namely Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, and Umesh Yadav have been ruled out of the Test series due to injuries. Adding on the misery, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant's participation is also under the scanner. Hence, picking a potent playing XI would be skipper Ajinkya Rahane's first challenge. Nevertheless, the visitors have shown great character in the series despite the depleted squad and being complacent would not be vice for the home team. IND vs AUS 4th Test Dream11 Team Prediction.

Is IND vs AUS 4th Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports telecasted the ODI & T20I series between India and Australia but aren't televising the Test series. Hence, IND vs AUS 4th Test 2021 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH platforms, Sony's sports channels will provide live telecast.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2021 Live Radio Commentary

Nevertheless, India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 live commentary will be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs AUS 4th Test while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel will provide live stream commentary.

As mentioned above, Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of India's Tour of Australia 2020-21 and will telecast the fourth and final Test match. Fans can also catch the game online on Sony Network's OTT platform SonyLiv.

