IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 DD Sports Live Telecast: India take on Australia in what is expected to be a fascinating ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match. The two teams will be adding yet another chapter to their storied rivalry as they clash with a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final up for grabs. The Dubai International Stadium is set to host the IND vs AUS semi-final in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner and will provide IND vs AUS live telecast. But will the IND vs AUS live telecast be available on DD Sports? IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Dubai.

India have won all three Group A matches so far and head into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final with momentum behind them. Australia, on the other hand, have had good form but two out of their three Group B matches were impacted by rain. The last time India and Australia played an ODI was way back in 2023 in the final of the Cricket World Cup where Travis Head played a pivotal role in helping Australia win the title in Ahmedabad and shatter a million Indian hearts. Will India outclass Australia this time around, or will Australia come up trumps once again and continue their dominance in ICC tournaments? India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for IND vs AUS Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Is IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Jio Star Network has the broadcast rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India and the IND vs AUS live telecast will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV etc. However, the IND vs AUS live telecast is also going to be available on DD Sports as well but only for DD Free Dish users. For enjoying IND vs AUS live streaming, fans can tune in to the JioHotstar app and website and watch the match for a limited time before needing a subscription to continue.

