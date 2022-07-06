After an entertaining clash in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, India and England are now set to resume their rivalry in the limited-overs series, starting with a three-match T20I affair on July 7. The first T20I would be played at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire, Southampton and it has a scheduled start time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). A good start in the fifth Test did not mean anything for India as they ended up losing the contest in a rather humiliating manner, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow both scoring hundreds. While the wound of that defeat ought to stay, India, under a rejuvenated skipper Rohit Sharma will eye a turnaround in the limited-overs contests. VVS Laxman was reported to have been named India coach for this fixture. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 1st T20I 2022 in Southampton

Having recovered from COVID-19, Rohit would look to get back in good form and there would not have been a better opportunity for that than the T20Is against England, which is expected to be a fiercely-contested series. With a relatively young squad at his disposal for the first game. the skipper would aim to lead from the front. Plus, with players like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Dinesh Karthik, Rohit would have faith in his team's batting abilities.

In the bowling department, the experience of Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be key once again along with the likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, both of whom can be backed to make it to the XI. England on the other hand, would kickstart a new era under the leadership of Jos Buttler, who took over the reins of England's both ODI and T20I outfits after the retirement of influential skipper Eoin Morgan. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England: Debut for Arshdeep Singh? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Southampton

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India and England have played each other a combined total of 19 times in T20Is. Out of these 19 matches, India have won 10 while England have secured nine victories.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 Key Players

India would rely on skipper Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to fire. For England, the key players would be their captain Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 Mini Battles

An India vs England match presents many interesting player battles to watch out for. The duel between David Willey and Rohit Sharma would be interesting to watch. So would the battle between Jos Buttler and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both these clashes have the impact of determining the outcome of this fixture.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs England 1st T20I match will be played at the Rose Bowl (Ageas Bowl) in Southampton on July 07, 2022 (Thursday). The 1st T20I is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 10:00 pm.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

FFans can live telecast India vs England match live on Sony Sports channels. The IND vs ENG 1st T20I match will be live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs ENG 5th Test live streaming online can watch the match live on the Sony Liv app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Sony Liv will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

ENG Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler (c and wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2022 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).