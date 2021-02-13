India and England meet in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. The visitors lead the four-match series 1-0 after having won the first Test by 227 runs. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs England but will IND vs ENG 2nd Test be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? India vs England Live Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 1: IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Commentary and Full Scorecard.

England will be confident going into the second Test. The Joe Root-led side will be making four changes in their playing XI with James Anderson and Dom Bess resting. Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali return to the playing XI with Ben Foakes. England could play either Chris Woakes or Olly Stone. India, on the other hand, are likely to make at least one change with Axar Patel replacing Shahbaz Nadeem.

Is IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches but, sadly, won’t be showing the live telecast of IND vs ENG 2nd Test. The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide live telecast. India vs England Live Streaming Online 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar: Get Free Live Telecast of India vs England on TV, Online and Listen to Live Radio Commentary.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs England 2nd Test 2021 live commentary will be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs ENG 2nd Test while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

The home side will be looking to bounce back and draw level in the series. Virat Kohli has lost four Test matches on the trot and he will be eager to put a win under his belt now.

