After a disappointing defeat in the series opener, India host England again in the second Test of the four-match series hoping to revive themselves with a win. India vs England 2nd Test match will be played in Chennai, starting February 13 (Saturday). The hosts were beaten by 227 runs in the first match after being dominated throughout the game and will want to get back to winning ways quickly. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the IND vs ENG second Test match should scroll down for all relevant information. England Team for 2nd Test Announced: James Anderson, Dom Bess Rested As Visitors Name 12-Member Squad for IND vs ENG Match in Chennai.

England have already announced a 12-member squad for the second Test with James Anderson and Dominic Bess rested for this match while Jofra Archer was ruled due to an elbow injury and wicket-keeper Jos Buttler has travelled back home. Ben Foakes is set to replace Buttler as the wicket-keeper batsman while Stuart Broad will make his return. India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ENG in Chennai.

Chris Woakes and Olly Stone have also been named in the 12-man squad and one of them will make the playing XI. India are also expected to bring in Axar Patel, who could not make his Test debut due to a knee niggle, for Shahbaz Nadeem while Washington Sundar could make way for Kuldeep Yadav, although the latter change looks less likely.

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 1 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England second Test match will be played at the PA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 13 (Saturday). Day 1 of the Test will begin at 90:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 1 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England second Test on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the IND vs ENG 2nd Test online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 2nd Test Match 2021 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 2nd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for day 1 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone

