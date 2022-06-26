India and Ireland will face off against each other in the first game of the two-match T20I series. The clash will be played at the Village Cricket Ground in Malahide on June 26, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams aim for a winning start. Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the India tour of Ireland but will IND vs IRE 1st T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022, Malahide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Ireland Match At The Village Cricket Stadium.

India have named a much-changed squad for this tour with Hardik Pandya leading the national team for the very first time. Despite fringe players being given an opportunity, the Men in Blue will start as the favourites to win this. However, Ireland will hope that they can cause an upset.

Is IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022. The IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Ireland 1st 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs IRE 1st while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

