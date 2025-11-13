India national cricket team are all set to play with South Africa at their home in a three-match Test series starting from November 14. The first match will be played at the Eden Gardens which is an iconic venue in Indian cricket. When India Test captain Shubman Gill was asked about it in the press conference ahead of the IND vs SA 1st Test, he became nostalgic about the Eden Gardens. Gill started his IPL career playing for KKR and he pointed it out. He also said that it feels the same as his home ground, the PCA Stadium in Punjab while playing at the Eden Gardens. India Captain Shubman Gill Admits He Is Still Trying To Manage Workload As All-Format Player, Says ‘Challenge Is More Mental Than Physical’.

Shubman Gill Gets Nostalgic About Eden Gardens

Leading #TeamIndia in his first Test outing at the iconic Eden Gardens 🏟️ 🗣️🎥 Captain Shubman Gill is ready to live a special moment in the 1⃣st #INDvSA Test 🙌@IDFCFIRSTBank | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/1MRPTr4Fa4 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2025

