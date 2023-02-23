After finishing second in Group B, India will now take on Australia in the semifinal of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Thursday, February 23. The Indian team registered a five-run victory (DLS Method) in their final group-stage match against Ireland. Earlier in the tournament, they defeated Pakistan and West Indies. India's only loss in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 came against a formidable English side. Now, they will face their biggest test of this tournament against defending champions Australia. Australia are currently unbeaten in this tournament. They registered convincing victories against New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa to finish at the top of Group A. Although, Australia are favourite for this match, Women in Blue have shown time and again that they can defeat any team in the world. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of this semifinal match. Meanwhile, live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. However, is India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal live telecast available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels? Richa Ghosh Confident Ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W Clash in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Says, 'We Can Beat Australia'.

Young seamer Renuka Singh Thakur has been in tremendous form of late. She will be leading India's bowling attack, along with Deepti Sharma. In the batting department, Richa Ghosh has been India's most consistent performer in this tournament. Smriti Mandhana, who entered ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 with an injury, has finally regained her form. According to reports, Harmanpreet Kaur is unlikely to feature in this match because of an illness. Pooja Vastrakar meanwhile, has been ruled out. This is a big blow for the Indian team. Pooja Vastrakar Ruled Out of India vs Australia ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Sneh Rana Named Replacement.

Is IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide live telecast of the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, the live telecast of this semifinal match will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Play and Videocon d2h.

IND-W vs AUS-W Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Radio Commentary

The live commentary of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal match between India and Australia is likely to be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) will probably provide commentary of this match. Meanwhile, live streaming of the live commentary of the semifinal match might be available on Prasar Bharati Sports' YouTube channel.

