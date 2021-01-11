Madhya Pradesh will begin their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 campaign with a clash against Goa on January 11 (Monday). The Madhya Pradesh vs Goa match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Both sides have been placed in Elite Group D alongside Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Services and Vidarbha. While both teams begin their journey with the clash, 17 matches have been already played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, which kicked-off the cricketing action in the country after the COVID-19 halt. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Madhya Pradesh vs Goa match should scroll down for all information. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: BCCI Increases Hosting Fee From Rs 2,50,000 to 3,50,000.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament is the first cricket event to be played in India in almost a year after the coronavirus pandemic had ravaged all sporting schedules and brought the sporting world to an abrupt halt. The match will also begin a journey for former Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda, who has joined Goa. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

Is Madhya Pradesh vs Goa T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Star Sports holds the broadcasting rights for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. But with almost nine matches taking place every day, only select matches are being live telecasted on television. Unfortunately, the Madhya Pradesh vs Goa match will not be telecasted live on TV. But fans can follow the Elite Group D clash online. Live streaming online of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads

Madhya Pradesh Squad: Rajat Patidar, Ashutosh Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Chouhan, Parth Sahani(c), Abhishek Bhandari(w), Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Puneet Datey, Avesh Khan, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Kuldeep Sen, Himanshu Mantri, Arpit Gaud, Surendra Malviya, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Rakesh Thakur, Arshad Khan.

Goa Squad: Aditya Kaushik, Amogh Sunil Desai, Malliksab Sirur, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Amit Verma(c), Eknath Kerkar(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Heramb Parab, Lakshay Garg, Amulya Pandrekar, Ashok Dinda, Felix Alemao, Vaibhav Govekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vishamber Kahlon, Shubham Desai, Nihal Surlaker.

