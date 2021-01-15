Mumbai and Haryana square-off in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2021 trophy. Both Mumbai and Haryana have played two games each thus far. While Mumbai come into the contest with two back to back defeats, Haryana, on the other hand, have emerged victorious in both their previous matches. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Mumbai vs Haryana and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Is Delhi vs Kerala, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports TV Channel?.

The Mumbai vs Haryana is an Elite Group E contest and will be played at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST. Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf Shine As J&K Beat Uttar Pradesh by 8 Wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021.

Is Mumbai vs Haryana T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Mumbai vs Haryana match will not be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. This contest will not having live streaming either.

Mumbai Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Sujit Nayak, Sufiyan Shaikh, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde.

Haryana Squad: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Guntashveer Singh, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Sumit Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma(c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arun Chaprana, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandila, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Yashu Sharma.

