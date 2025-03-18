The New Zealand national cricket team will host the Pakistan national cricket team in the second match of the five-match T20I series. The second T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be held at the University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, March 18. The second T20I between both countries will start at 6:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The New Zealand national cricket team is leading the five-match T20I series 1-0 against the Pakistan national cricket team. While Ten Sports will provide the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast and Tapmad live streaming in Pakistan, will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2025 live telecast be available on PTV Sports? New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

The Black Caps secured a comfortable victory by nine wickets against the Green Shirts in Christchurch. Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for 91 runs in 18.4 overs. Middle-order batter Khushdil Shah top-scored with 32 runs off 30 deliveries, whereas captain Salman Agha made 18 runs. With the ball, Jacob Duffy scalped four wickets, whereas Kyle Jamieson took a three-wicket haul. While chasing 92 runs, opener Tim Seifert played a match-winning knock of 44 runs off 29 deliveries, including eight boundaries, which helped New Zealand secure a dominant victory over Pakistan. NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Christchurch.

Is New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Unfortunately, the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast won't be available

on PTV Sports. This was confirmed by Aalia Rasheed, the Executive Director of PTV Sports on social media. She stated that PTV Sports does not have the NZ vs PAK broadcast rights and hence PTV Sports will not be able to provide NZ vs PAK 2ndT20I 2025 live telecast.

No NZ vs PAK 2025 Five-Match T20I Series on PTV Sports

Dosto, New Zealand series kay rights na honay ki waja sai ye series or N-T20 PTV Sports nahi dekhaey gaa. Lakin aap PSL ptv sports per zaroor dekhain gaay. Inshallah. — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) March 15, 2025

Fans in India will be able to watch the PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well as fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the PAK vs NZ 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2025 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).