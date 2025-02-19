Is Pakistan already out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after losing to New Zealand in the first match? Mohammad Rizwan and his team were thoroughly outplayed in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener with both bat and ball as they fell short to New Zealand by 60 runs. Chasing 321 to win, the Pakistan national cricket team made a mess of the run chase. While the top-order batters did not show enough intent and Fakhar Zaman's injury did not help either, a late flourish from the middle order and lower order wasn't enough. With every match being a crucial one in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, are Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-finals over? Let us take a look. New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 60 Runs in PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Tom Latham, Will Young, Bowlers Hand Black Caps Winning Start With Victory Over Defending Champions.

This result ensured New Zealand continued their recent dominance against Pakistan in ODIs, having beaten the Green Shirts twice in the recently concluded Tri-Nation series. Centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham and a 61-run blitz from Glenn Phillips ensured that New Zealand finished with 320/5 and the bowlers and fielders did incredibly well to restrict Pakistan and beat the defending champions in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral As Pakistan Star is Dismissed After His Slow 64-Run Knock Off 90 Balls During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Can Pakistan Qualify for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals After Loss to New Zealand?

Well, the defeat to Pakistan is indeed a massive one but this does not mean the end of their campaign in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Mohammad Rizwan and his team still have two matches to play in Group A (against India on February 23 and against Bangladesh on February 27). What this loss to New Zealand means is that now the Pakistan national cricket team face a must-win situation against archrivals India. If Pakistan manage to beat India, they will be in contention for a place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. A defeat on the other hand will signal an exit for Pakistan from ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Qualification Scenario

Pakistan now need to win both their remaining Group A matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against India and Bangladesh. If Pakistan secure a victory over both their Asian opponents, Mohammad Rizwan and co will qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals. A defeat in either of those matches will end their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Each group in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have four teams each and the top two sides from Groups A and B will qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 10:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).