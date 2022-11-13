The final countdown begins as we near the culmination of the T20 World Cup 2022 with England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) taking the last mount on Sunday (13 November). Safe to say, both the teams have been their finest in the semi-finals so far in the tournament, after facing the wobbly circus in the Super 12 stage. Notably, the two teams are also the ex-title holders. Thus, either of the team winning will be the only second side after West Indies winning the T20I World Cup trophy twice in history. Melbourne Weather Updates Live, PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final

Stranger things can happen in sport. Yes, it is happening! Soon after Pakistan and England made it to the final, cricket enthusiasts cited that there is an eerie similarity between Pakistan's journey in the 1992 ODI World Cup and the ongoing T20 World Cup. From a faulty start after losing two opening matches to winning the last three consecutive matches in the group stage and then reaching the semi-final on the last day of the league stage, beating New Zealand in the knockout, just to play opposite England in the final at the same 1992 final venue Melbourne Cricket Ground, it's all happening on repeat for the Green Shirts.

England's league stage wasn't any less interesting. Losing to Ireland would have been the last thing anticipated by the Englishmen in their T20 World Cup outing. But, here they were, in their very second game before even facing the big teams like Australia and New Zealand in the Super 12 stage, dominated by the Irishmen in a five-run defeat by DLS method. What had happened was left behind as the Jos Buttler-led side were all set to take on their ashes rivals in the third Super 12 stage match but rain stepped in once again to spoil the party. Ironically, despite being hit by rains twice in the league stage, England made it to the finals on a superior net run rate.

When Is Pakistan vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Pakistan vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13, 2022 (Sunday). The PAK vs ENG game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Pakistan vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The Pakistan vs England match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada. In Pakistan, fans can watch live telecast of the match on PTV Sports.

How To Watch Pakistan vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the PAK vs ENG action live.

