Tamil Nadu will take on Himachal Pradesh in Quarter Final 2 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. The clash will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 26, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams will be looking to secure a place in the further stages of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Dinesh Karthik Warns Jasprit Bumrah & Mohammad Shami After Rohit Sharma Steps into Navdeep Saini’s Shoes for Bowling.

Himachal Pradesh finished second in Elite Group B recording four wins in five games while Tamil Nadu were top of the Elite Group B, winning all of their games in the league stages. Narayan Jagadeesan has been sensational for Tamil Nadu this season scoring 300+ runs in five games. Meanwhile, Pankaj Jaswal has been the pick of the Himachal Pradesh bowlers, taking nine wickets in the tournament.

Is Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh quarter-final 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will be live telecast on Star Sports channels and has a scheduled time of 07:00 pm on January 26, 2021 (Tuesday). Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Fans can watch the Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh quarter-final clash on Star Sports channels on television. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

Squads

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, G Periyaswamy, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth

Himachal Pradesh: Mani Sharma(w), Abhimanyu Rana, RI Thakur, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan(c), Digvijay Rangi, Nitin Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Prashant Chopra, Amit Kumar, Kanwar Abhinay Singh, Ankush Bedi, Arpit Guleria, Akash Vashist

