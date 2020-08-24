Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma recently got honoured with the Arjuna Award, and congratulatory messages are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, the speedster’s wife Pratima Singh also took to her Twitter page and penned down a heartfelt note for the Delhi Capitals bowler. Pratima lauded the 31-year-old for his ‘struggles and sacrifices’ and also said that she’s extremely proud of her husband’s great recognition. The comment section of the post was flooded in a jiffy as fans were heart-whelmed with Pratima’s message. In fact, Ishant himself was delighted by his wife’s tribute. Virat Kohli Congratulates Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Deepti Sharma and Other Sports Persons for Winning Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awards.

"The path of success may not be sweet & without obstacles but consistency in efforts is always fruitful. As a family I know the struggles and sacrifices you do. I am extremely proud for this glorious recognition. You truly deserve this prestigious award. @ImIshant #ArjunaAward," wrote Pratima while sharing some records of the Delhi Capitals pacer. Sharma, who has played 97 Test matches for India, didn't take long in responding to her wife's message as he retweeted the post while writing: "Thank you love."

View Post:

The star bowler will next be seen in action in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he’ll look to guide Delhi Capitals to their maiden title. Ishant, who is mostly known for his heroics in Test cricket, did reasonably well in the previous edition of the tournament and will like to put up an even better show in UAE. He will be accompanied by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin in the bowling department.

