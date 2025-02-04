Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Chennai Singams dominated Falcons Risers Hyderabad in a rather one-sided Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) encounter at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium here on Tuesday, coasting to a seven-wicket victory.

Chasing a target of 65 runs, the Singams broke little sweat as they eased across the finishing line with 2.5 overs to spare, a release from ISPL stated.

Also Read | WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma to Sophie Ecclestone, Take A Look At Likely UP Warriorz Captains for Women’s Premier League Season Three.

Opener Ketan Mhatre laid the foundation of the successful chase, blowing away the Hyderabad bowling attack with a batting blitzkrieg which saw him plunder 35 runs off a mere 12 deliveries, smashing a couple of boundaries and four towering hits into the stands along the way.

After Mhatre's dismissal, fellow opener Jagannath Sarkar led the Chennai innings with 23 runs off 17 deliveries before Prashant Gharat brought up the victory in style with a boundary.

Also Read | India’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Winning Team Felicitated By Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Earlier, electing to bowl first, Chennai saw their decision pay rich dividends almost instantly as Anurag Sarshar dismissed Prabjot Singh in the very first over.

With Liton Sarkar joining star opener Kisan Satpute at the crease, the duo started the daunting task of bringing the innings back on track and helping Hyderabad recover from the disastrous start. They stitched together a partnership of 28 runs before Kisan misread the bounce of a delivery by Venkatachalapathi Vignesh only to see the lower edge crash into the stumps.

Sarkar emerged as the top scorer for the Falcons with 18 runs off 13 deliveries while Kisan got 10 off 12. Vishwajit Thakur (11) and Parveen Kumar (10) also played useful knocks lower down the order to take the Falcons to 64-9 in their 10 overs.

Mohammad Zeeshan was the most successful among the Chennai bowlers with figures of 3-13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)