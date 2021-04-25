Two of the best teams in IPL 2021 face each other as Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 25, 2021 (Sunday). However, the battle doesn’t end there as one of the greatest Indian captains of all time, MS Dhoni faces his successor Virat Kohli as both look to take their team to the summit in the top-of-the-table showdown. CSK vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, look like real contenders this season after making their best-ever start to an Indian Premier League campaign, winning all four of their opening games. And Virat Kohli’s team will look to continue that run against the three-time champions, who themselves are in great form at the moment. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming.

Chennai Super Kings had a poor IPL 2020 but they look to have addressed their issues and once again re-emerged as genuine candidates for another title. MS Dhoni’s team lost their first game of IPL 2021, but since then the Men in Yellow have produced sensational performances in all departments of the game, climbing to second in the table.

CSK and RCB are two of the biggest franchises in the cash-rich league but it is the three-time champions who have had the upper hand in their previous meetings. In 27 encounters, Chennai Super Kings have recorded 17 wins with Royal Challengers Bangalore emerging victorious in nine of them and one match has ended in no result.

Opening batsmen will play a crucial role for both teams in this clash as they have scored the bulk of the runs. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal’s partnership at the top for RCB has been blossoming in recent games while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are emerging as a great duo for CSK at the start of the innings.

RCB are a batting heavy side and rely mainly on their superstars to get the runs but will face a tough task against CSK’s swinging sensation Deepak Chahar and others. Meanwhile, Chennai have been more balanced throughout but need to be careful against the impressive Bangalore pacers, who if able to strike early could pose huge problems.

