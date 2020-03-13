Jason Roy, Moeen Ali and Carlos Brathwaite Among Overseas Contingent to Leave Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and Return Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Jason Roy, Moeen Ali and Carlos Brathwaite (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan Super League has become the latest sporting event to suffer a major jolt to due to Coronavirus outbreak. Just a day after the nation’s apex cricket board confirmed that that the remainder of PSL 2020 will be played behind closed doors in empty stadiums, several overseas players, including some big English cricketers are said to be heading back home from Pakistan due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Among those that are leaving the PSL and returning home is a big contingent of England players, which includes the likes of Moeen Ali, James Vince, Alex Hales, David Malan, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy and Tom Banton. West Indies international Carlos Brathwaite is another player, who will be returning back to the Caribbean Island from PSL 2019-20. IPL 2020 Suspended Till April 15 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, New Schedule and Dates To Be Announced, Says BCCI.

"Every player has a right to return if he wants too. Some players from England have informed their franchises they would like to return home because of the existing situation due to the virus threat," a Pakistan Cricket Board official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI after reports first broke out that a host of overseas players will leave for home mid-PSL season.

It was initially reported that the Karachi Kings franchise of PSL 2020 will play all of their matches behind closed doors but the PCB later passed a directive and informed that all of the matches in PSL 2020 will be played in empty stadiums. Meanwhile, another official from an unnamed franchise team was quoted as saying “we don't know when this will happen as the PCB is handling the matter but yes they are going back.”