Jasprit Bumrah is already a role model for aspiring cricketers and bowlers. The 26-year-old has inspired many with his journey into one of India’s premier fast bowlers in all forms of cricket despite having a peculiar bowling action. When Bumrah first arrived in international having surprised and impressed many in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he was deemed peculiar due to his unconventional bowling action. Not many gave him a chance to last in the long-run and sustain himself with that kind of action but Bumrah has shut all critics with his consistent performances since his debut in 2016. Ahead of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians Issue Warning to Other Teams, Share Jasprit Bumrah’s Pic With Caption ‘Calm Before the Storm’.

His journey to the top of bowler’s rankings and also to become one of India’s first-choice bowler in all three formats have inspired many. Kids and aspiring cricketers today try and imitate Bumrah’s bowling action. Recently, the pacer came across a video of a Mumbai kid copying his bowling action while playing street cricket. The young boy was seen pulling-of Bumrah’s unconventional bowling style without any difficulty. The video soon went viral on the internet and left many with a smile and a proud feeling. IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah Shares Excitement on Social Media, Says ‘It’s Almost Time’.

Jasprit Bumrah Fan Young Kid Imitates His Bowling Action

Bumrah too noticed the video and the young kid to keep going. “The future looks bright, little one! Keep at it,” Bumrah tweeted sharing the video post of a little boy copying his bowling action. He is, however, not the first one to be inspired by Bumrah and imitate his bowling action. In 2018, during India’s tour to Australia, a young Australian kid was also seen imitating Bumrah’s bowling action.

Bumrah Asks Little One to Keep Going

The future looks bright, little one! Keep at it 💪🏼 https://t.co/1xdtn1E77F — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 12, 2020

Bumrah, meanwhile, last played for India in New Zealand where India were thrashed in both the Test and ODI series while they managed to win the T20I series. Bumrah didn’t enjoy a good series and was out of touch. He will, however, hope to put that form to bed when he bowls for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020, which is set to begin in UAE from September 19 later this year.

