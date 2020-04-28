Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video of His ‘Batting Heroics’ During Gujarat vs Goa 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy Match After Yuvraj Singh Mocked Pacer’s Batting Skills

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: Twitter/Getty Images)

Although he doesn’t spend much time on social media when the cricket season is on, Jasprit Bumrah has been very active in recent times after the coronavirus pandemic forced most sporting events into either declaring cancellation of the event or suspending it for a long period. The 26-year-old recently entertained fans with a lively interview session with Yuvraj Singh. During the live session on Instagram, Yuvraj had mocked Bumrah for his batting skills but the pacer had talked about his batting heroics during a Gujarat vs Goa match in the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy. And taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Bumrah shared a clip of that innings proving that his mettle with the willow is as good as it is with the ball in his hand. Jasprit Bumrah Trolls Yuvraj Singh for his Hairstyle During his Live Chat With Mohammad Kaif.

In the video, Bumrah can be seen hitting a range of shots on his way to a match-winning 42 off just 24 deliveries. “On popular demand (mostly by @YUVSTRONG12), here’s presenting, Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning knock of 2017!” the right-arm pacer captioned the video. That innings in the clip proved to be a huge difference in the game as Gujarat bowled out Goa for 199 after setting them a target of 278 with Bumrah hitting 40 off that total. Gujarat won the match by 78 runs. Jasprit Bumrah Goes Down Memory Lane, Shares Childhood Picture With Fans Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Jasprit Bumrah Shares Video Clip of His Batting Heroics

On popular demand (mostly by @YUVSTRONG12), here’s presenting, Jasprit Bumrah’s match winning knock of 2017! pic.twitter.com/gnaSrZUOWn — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 28, 2020

Bumrah’s video post came after Yuvraj, who shared the dressing room with Bumrah both in the Indian team as well at Mumbai Indians during the IPL, took a cheeky dig at the fast bowler for his batting skills. "You have a highest of 10 in ODIs, 10 in Tests, and 16 runs in IPL. You have a total of 82 runs in 80 first-class class games,” Yuvi had told Bumrah during the live Instagram session.

Bumrah, however, had pointed out that he had the fastest 20-ball score against Goa. Reminding everyone about his match-winning innings against Goa, Bumrah said that "I have a highest of 20-ball 42 runs against Goa.” Meanwhile, Bumrah is currently the World No 2 in the ICC ODI bowling rankings and has been India’s most productive fast bowler in recent times.