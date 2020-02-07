Jasprit Bumrah vs Ross Taylor and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2020 in Auckland

Jasprit Bumrah vs Ross Taylor (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand will be chasing series victory when they will lock horns with India in the second ODI of the series. India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI of the series on February 8 at Eden Park in Auckland. The Tom Latham-led side won the opening encounter by four wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. On the other hand, the next encounter will be a do-or-die encounter for Virat Kohli and Co and they must leave no stones unturned to clinch that game. The game is Auckland is also expected to witness a tight contest between the bat and the ball. Below, we’ll look at some of them. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

Ross Taylor was the main reason behind New Zealand’s triumph in the opening encounter and he will not mind playing another sensational knock. Other than him, Henry Nicholls and stand-in skipper Tom Latham also played brilliant knocks. For India, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul came good with the bat. However, their bowlers let them down and the visitors must be eyeing to rectify their mistakes. Meanwhile, let’s look at some mini battles which one can witness in the second ODI.

Mohammed Shami vs Tom Latham

Filling the boots of the Kane Williamson, either with the bat or leading, is not an easy task but Latham accepted the challenge and played a magnificent knock. The southpaw scored runs at a rapid pace in the middle overs and made a mockery of Indian bowlers. However, Mohammed Shami will not want to see another of Latham’s brilliance and will eye to dismiss him early in the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Ross Taylor

You don’t often see Jasprit Bumrah getting dominated by the batsmen. But Taylor did that in Hamilton and the fact speaks volume about the veteran’s knock. Well, the 35-year old must be eyeing to replicate his heroics. However, Bumrah is the number-one-ranked ODI bowler and must be eyeing to pierce the defences of Taylor as soon as possible.

KL Rahul vs Mitchell Santner

There’s no one stopping KL Rahul at the moment as the swashbuckling batsman is playing one sensational knock after another and is scoring runs for fun. After proving his mettle in the top order, he thrived as a finisher too. Well, the Blackcaps will have to rely upon Mitchell Santner to spin his web around the batsman and dismiss him early in the innings. Nevertheless, the job will take some beating.

Stakes will certainly be high in the next game and one could well see a nail-biter in Auckland. The Kiwis must be high on confidence with their triumph but the Virat Kohli-led side has the knack of defying the odds and defeating them in successive games will not be easy for the home side.