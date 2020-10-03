Jimmy Neesham brutally trolled Aakash Chopra after the cricketer-turned commentator questioned his place in the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) camp. In the game against Mumbai Indians, the New Zealand all-rounder gave away 52 runs off his four overs before getting dismissed for just seven runs. After Punjab lost the match by 48 runs, Chopra took to his YouTube account and advised the KXIP team management to include Afghanistan leg-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman instead of Neesham, who hasn't been able to make a mark so far. Jimmy Neesham Reveals That Kane Williamson Is Not Fond of Birthday Wishes on Social Media.

"They play Neesham, an overseas fast bowler, who neither bowls in the powerplay nor in the death overs. He is neither a great finisher nor a big batsman who bats in the top four or five. So why is Kings XI Punjab playing him? You are playing a player who is not really a match-winner," said Chopra in his YouTube channel Aakashvani. Umesh Yadav’s Overs Are More Expensive Than Gold These Days, Says Aakash Chopra.

"First thing is that Kings XI Punjab is not playing the right team. Honestly, they are the only team in the world where Mujeeb is not able to make it to the playing XI after being in the squad," he added.

Well, the criticism didn't go down well with Neesham as the Kiwi star hit back at Chopra. Taking to Twitter, Neesham highlighted the former Indian batsman's mediocre T20 record. In 21 T20 games, including seven matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008 and 2009, Chopra scored 334 runs with an average of 18.55 and a strike rate of just over 91. "Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn't win many matches either," tweeted Neesham while reacting to Chopra's comments.

Jimmy Neesham Takes Dig At Aakash Chopra!!

Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qNmotRL0WT — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 3, 2020

Chopra didn't take long in responding as he wrote: "Correct my friend. That's why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else. I'm glad that you don't have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL."

Aakash Chopra Responds!!

Correct my friend. That’s why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else 😇🤗 I’m glad that you don’t have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL. https://t.co/FFuYAyFtMZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, KXIP haven't made an impressive start to IPL 2020, losing three of their first four games. As a result, they are placed at the seventh position in the team standings and need to win their upcoming games to stay in the playoff race. They will next meet Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 4.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).