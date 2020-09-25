RCB pacer Umesh Yadav was brutally trolled by fans after his dismal performance against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. In the sixth of Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020, the right-arm pacer was taken to cleaners as he conceded 35 runs off three overs. Yadav didn't either enjoy a great outing in RCB's opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad where he gave away 48 runs off four overs. Along with the fans, the fast bowler faced a lot of criticism by experts and Aakash Chopra also belongs to that category. The former Indian opener took a dig at Yadav's 'ordinary' performance but that too in his own style. Umesh Yadav Trolled With Funny Memes After RCB Bowler’s Dismal Performance Against KXIP.

Chopra, who is known for his witty comments, said that Yadav's economy rate was higher than gold prices. "Firstly, Umesh Yadav is proving very expensive. Umesh Yadav's overs are more expensive than gold these days. He has been ordinary, the number of deliveries he bowls on your legs, you don't get as many gifts on Diwali as well. We expect a lot more from Umesh Yadav as an India bowler," the 43-year-old said in his YouTube video. KXIP vs RCB Highlights IPL 2020 Match 6.

Before criticizing Yadav, Chopra also heaped praises on KL Rahul who scored 132 off just 69 deliveries. "Let us first talk about KL Rahul's batting. He batted in a different style. His 132* is the highest individual score by a captain in the history of the IPL. He is absolutely sensational. The way he plays both surprises and delights you. He is very close to my heart," he further said.

Riding of Rahul's sensational knock, KXIP scored 206/3 while batting first. In reply, the star-studded RCB batting line-up lost wickets at regular intervals and never looked in the hunt. Veterans like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch couldn't leave a significant mark as Bangalore were bundled out for 109 and subsequently lost the game by 97 runs.

