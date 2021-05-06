Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah took to social media and shared an adorable picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday. Sanjana, who tied knots with the Indian speedster earlier this year, turned 29 on Thursday (May 7). On the occasion, Bumrah extended greetings to his better half with a romantic post. "Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You're my person, I love you," the fast bowler wrote while posting a loveable picture with the TV presenter. While the comment section got flooded with heart-warming messages, Bumah’s MI teammate Jimmy Neesham took the opportunity to tease the talismanic bowler. Happy Birthday, Sanjana Ganesan! Fun & Panache, Jasprit Bumrah’s Sweetheart Wife Is Ruling the Fashion Game and How (See Pics).

Along with his all-round abilities, Neesham is also known for his cheeky sense of humour, through which he has trolled many fellow cricketers and several netizens as well. His latest target was Bumrah and the New Zealand dasher made yet another comment which left fans in splits. The southpaw wrote: “Thought you were talking about @trrrent_ for a minute”, referring to their MI teammate Trent Boult. IPL 2021 Suspended Owing to Increase in Covid-19 Cases Within the Bio-Bubble.

Bumrah's Post!!

Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you. ❤ pic.twitter.com/4QuIPUL1kX — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 6, 2021

Bumrah and Boult have arguably been the best pace duo in IPL ever since the latter joined Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. Both bowlers can swing the new ball and their prowess in death overs has tormented many potent batting line-ups. Riding on their brilliance, the Rohit Sharma-led side won several games. It’s pretty evident that the duo shares a great camaraderie, and Neesham’s remarks have put a stamp on the fact.

Neesham's Comment!!

Meanwhile, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has been called off midway after several players and staff members contracted the COVID-19 virus despite being in the bio-secure bubble. Now, BCCI is planning to conduct the rest of the tournament in September, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

