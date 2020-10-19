Fans witnessed the highest quality of cricket during the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. For the very first time in IPL history, a game advanced to the second super over, and it was KL Rahul’s KXIP who eventually came on top. Great tension was seen in both the camps but one man who looked relatively calm was Punjab all-rounder Jimmy Neesham who wasn’t the part of the playing XI. Owing to the fact, a netizen praised the New Zealand all-rounder for keeping nerves calm in such high-voltage game. However, Neesham, who’s known for his witty and humorous comments on social media, came up with another sensational reply which left fans in splits. MI vs KXIP Match in IPL 2020 Greatest T20 Game Ever!

“I am dead inside,” wrote the 30-year-old while retweeting the fan’s post. For the unversed, Neesham has been part of as many as five super overs in the last 15 months. The 2019 World Cup Final between England and New Zealand was the first instance where Neesham even came on to bat in the Super Over. Another England vs New Zealand tied encounter was witnessed in November last year which advanced to the one-over eliminator. Jimmy Neesham, Aakash Chopra Indulge in War of Words on Twitter.

Earlier this season, KXIP’s encounter against Delhi Capitals also got tied which was followed by a Super Over, and the two Super Overs were witnessed in the recent meeting. After seeing so many high-pressure games in a short period, Neesham has indeed got immune, and his response justifies the fact.

Neesham's Cheeky Response!!

I am dead inside https://t.co/5Yc4OkDStY — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 18, 2020

Notably, two T20I matches between India and New Zealand also got tied earlier this year. However, Neesham wasn’t the part of the Blackcaps squad in that series. Otherwise, his tally would have gone to seven Super Overs in the span of 15 months.

