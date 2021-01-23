New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham donned the umpire’s cap as Team Cricket took on Team Rugby in the T20 Black Clash 2021. The T20 match took place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between Stephen Fleming’s Team Cricket and Sir Graham Henry’s Team Rugby. Team Cricket won the match by just two runs after spinners Daniel Vettori and Nathan McCullum shared six wickets between them. For Team Cricket Peter Fulton scored 80 as he smashed five sixes off Kaylum Boshier in the 11th over. Kevin O’Brien Overwhelmed by His Childrens' Priceless Reaction After Spotting Him on TV During AFG vs IRE Live Match (Watch Video).

Will Jordan, who has represented Christchurch Boys’ High First XI in the past as a top-order batsman, slammed 49 off just 29 balls to showoff his cricketing skills. In 20 overs, Team Cricket, who opted to bat first, posted 189 for five and in response Team Rugby scored 187.

Jimmy Neesham as Umpire

New job for Jimmy Neesham - he was standing as the umpire in the 2021 Blackclash match between Cricket vs Rugby. pic.twitter.com/XRvqLJpGEP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 23, 2021

Watch Highlights of T20 Black Clash 2021

Brief Scores: Team Cricket 189-5 in 20 overs (Peter Fulton 80, Hamish Marshall 37, Grant Elliott 34no; Andy Ellis 3-15) beat Team Rugby 187-9 in 20 overs (Will Jordan 49, Kaylum Boshier 31, Jordie Barrett 30, Ofisa Tonu’u 29; Daniel Vettori 3-11, Nathan McCullum 3-20, Craig McMillan 2-25) by two runs.

Team Rugby: Israel Dagg, Ofisa Tonu'u, Jason Spice, Richie McCaw, Marc Ellis, Kaylum Boshier, Brad Weber, Jordie Barrett, Jock McKenzie, Will Jordan, Andy Ellis, Mat Sinclair. Manager: Scott Robertson, Coach: Sir Graham Henry.

Team Cricket: Stephen Fleming (player-coach), Daniel Vettori, Grant Elliott, Peter Fulton, Jacob Oram, Kyle Mills, Craig McMillan, Nathan McCullum, Jordan Watson aka ‘How to Dad’, Scott Styris, Adam Parore, Hamish Marshall.

