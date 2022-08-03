Netherlands (NED) will take on New Zealand (NZ) in the first T20 of the two-match series on 4 August 2022 (Thursday) at Sportpark Westvliet Voorburg, Netherlands. The match will begin at 08:30 PM IST.Meanwhile,fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Netherlands (NED) vs New Zealand (NZ) first T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pakistan Cricket Team Squads For Asia Cup 2022, Netherlands ODI Series Announced.

New Zealand are on the top of their game as they have nine T20 win streak backing them. Kiwis whitewashed Ireland (IRE) and Scotland (SCO) in their previous two T20 series and will be looking forward to continuing their domination against the minnows Netherlands. Meanwhile, NED haven't won any of the matches in their previous series' despite the fact that the team has qualified for the T20 World Cup Australia. Kiwis remain absolute favourites for this match whereas hosts will take it as a welcoming drill before the crucial T20 world cup arrives.

NED vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Scott Edwards (NED), Dane Cleaver (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

NED vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Max O'Dowd (NED), Martin Guptill (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

NED vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Bas de Leede (NED) could be our all-rounders.

NED vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Logan van Beek (NED), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ) could form the bowling attack.

NED vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Scott Edwards (NED), Dane Cleaver (NZ),Max O'Dowd (NED), Martin Guptill (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Bas de Leede (NED),Logan van Beek (NED), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ).

Finn Allen (NZ) could be named as the captain of your NED vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Martin Guptill (NZ) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

