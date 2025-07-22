Mumbai, July 22: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has shared a health update and said that he by chance found out that although asymptomatic, both his carotid arteries to the brain were blocked over 75 percent. Rakesh took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from the hospital. He also said that the week has been an eye opener for him. He wrote: “This week has been truly eye opening, during a routine full body health check up the Dr conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck.”

“By chance we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked.” He said if it was ignored it “could be potentially dangerous.” “I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventative procedures done. I am back home now fully recovered and hope to get back to my workouts very soon. I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health especially where the heart and brain is concerned.” Rakesh Roshan Undergoes Neck Angioplasty at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, 'Krrish' Director’s Daughter Sunaina Roshan Gives Health Update.

The filmmaker shared that he underwent a “heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography ( which is often ignored completely) is a must for everyone above 45- 50 years old.” “I think it’s important to remember that prevention is always better than cure. I wish a healthy and aware year to you all,” said Rakesh. It was earlier reported that Rakesh, who is the father of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, underwent neck angioplasty. 25 Years of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’: Ameesha Patel Recalls How Rakesh Roshan’s Directorial Turned Hrithik Roshan and Her Into Overnight Sensations.

On the work front, it was in April, when “Krrish 4” was announced. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan announced Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years. The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

