Bengaluru, India: Veteran Indian batsman Karun Nair is once again making headlines with a crucial performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. On Monday, January 12, 2026, Nair was instrumental in Karnataka's chase during the quarter-final clash against Mumbai, forming a solid partnership that steered his team towards a commanding position. Nair was batting on 74 off 80 balls with Devdutt Padikkal (81 off 95) when play was stopped due to bad light. Karnataka were eventually declared winners as per VJD Method by 55 Runs as the game failed to restart. What is the VJD Method? Key Differences With DLS for Rain-Hit Indian Domestic Cricket Matches.

Karun Nair's Crucial Knock in Quarter-Final

In the high-stakes quarter-final encounter, Karun Nair, batting for Karnataka, partnered with Devdutt Padikkal to build a formidable stand against Mumbai's bowling attack. The duo's partnership was pivotal in stabilising Karnataka's innings as they pursued Mumbai's total of 254. Nair and Padikkal stitched together an unbeaten 143-run partnership before play was halted due to bad light with Karnataka's score reading 187/1 in 33 overs. The duo effectively dismantled Mumbai's hopes for a comeback and putting Karnataka on the path to victory. This performance is a testament to Nair's ability to perform under pressure and anchor an innings. Sarfaraz Khan Sets New Indian Record with Fastest List-A Fifty, Achieves Feat During Punjab vs Mumbai VHT 2025-26 Match.

Karun Nair and Devdutt Padikkal Share 100-Run Stand

🎥 Glimpses of a superb 1⃣0⃣0⃣-plus unbeaten partnership between Karun Nair and Devdutt Padikkal 👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/d0P4qSifVD#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/1w4MTML9WI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2026

Recent Domestic Form

Nair's impactful quarter-final innings follows a series of contributions in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 season. While his scores have varied, he has demonstrated flashes of his renowned batting prowess. Earlier in the tournament, he registered a significant 62 runs off 34 balls against Puducherry. Other recent outings include scores of 14 against Rajasthan and duck against Tripura.

A Career of Resilience and Promise

Karun Nair, known for being only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test cricket, has experienced a career marked by both remarkable highs and periods of struggle. Despite his historic 303 not out against England in 2016, opportunities at the international level became scarce. However, Nair has consistently reiterated his commitment to scoring runs in domestic cricket to press his case for a national team comeback. His resilience was notably rewarded in August 2025, when he ended an eight-year wait for a Test half-century, scoring an unbeaten 52 against England at The Oval, a knock that was seen as breathing new life into his career.

